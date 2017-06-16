See Photos From Omoni Oboli’s Father’s Burial Ceremony in Delta State

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli and her siblings on Friday 2nd June laid their father, who passed away in a car crash on the 5th of March, to rest in their hometown Mosogar, Delta State. The burial was well attended by a representative of the Delta State Governor, his colleagues, Omoni’s colleagues such as Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma Mcdermott, […]

