Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Photos From The Service Of Songs Of Late Actress, Mojisola Olaiya At LTV Blue Roof, Ikeja

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

These are live photos from the ongoing service of songs being held for late Nollywood actress, Mojisola Olaiya  at LTV Blue roof in Ikeja with her daughter and family members seen present…

Some Nollywood celebrities like; Toyin Aimakhu, Fathia Balogun, Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi were also present.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

See more photos below…

The post See Photos From The Service Of Songs Of Late Actress, Mojisola Olaiya At LTV Blue Roof, Ikeja appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.