See Photos From The Service Of Songs Of Late Actress, Mojisola Olaiya At LTV Blue Roof, Ikeja
These are live photos from the ongoing service of songs being held for late Nollywood actress, Mojisola Olaiya at LTV Blue roof in Ikeja with her daughter and family members seen present…
Some Nollywood celebrities like; Toyin Aimakhu, Fathia Balogun, Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi were also present.
See more photos below…
