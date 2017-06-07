See Photos & Video From Actress Moji Olaiya Burial Ceremony In Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos
Here are Photos and videos From Late Actress Moji Olaiya’s Burial Ongoing on at Ebony Vaults funeral home in Lagos.
Nollywood actresses – Fathia Balogun, Foluke Daramola, Bimbo Thomas, Iyabo Ojo, Mide Martins and others are currently at the event.
The post See Photos & Video From Actress Moji Olaiya Burial Ceremony In Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!