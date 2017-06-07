See Photos & Video From Actress Moji Olaiya Burial Ceremony In Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos

Here are Photos and videos From Late Actress Moji Olaiya’s Burial Ongoing on at Ebony Vaults funeral home in Lagos.

Nollywood actresses – Fathia Balogun, Foluke Daramola, Bimbo Thomas, Iyabo Ojo, Mide Martins and others are currently at the event.

