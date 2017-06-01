See Pictures From The Biggest Cocktail Party in Lagos

Luxury vodka brand; Belvedere collaborated with foremost ice-cream brand, Hans & Rene, in hosting Lagos’ biggest cocktail party the ‘After Dark’. The event which took place on Sunday, 28th of May at Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, was well attended by young, hip and alternative crowd. The guests were treated to exotic cocktails made from […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

