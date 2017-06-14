See Released Barclays English Premier League’s 2017/2018 Match Fixtures, Kick Off 12th August

August is around the corner again even though it is still two months out but believe me when I say it will be upon us before a blink. The tussle and tussle of Premier League beckons again and knowing that Nigerians mostly love to watch the EPL, hence I’m bringing you the released fixtures of 2017/2018 tournament..

Premier League champions Chelsea will begin the defense of their title at home against Burnley. The new Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 12-13 2017 as Antonio Conte’s men will want to start the new season on a good note.

Newly promoted Newcastle host Tottenham, while Brighton welcome Manchester City and Huddersfield visit Crystal Palace. Arsenal who are the reigning FA Cup champions and will start their own season with a tough duel against former League champions Leicester City at the Emirates.

Above is the complete fixtures for the opening day Sunday 12th August 2017. Read the complete season fixtures @

