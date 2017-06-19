See The Chinese Man Who Refused To Obey Normal Security Procedures In A Market In Abuja

Officials of the Department of State Security, the police and the Ministry of Interior rushed to Wuse market at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday to rescue from a mob a boastful foreigner who had refused to obey normal security procedures.

According to eyewitnesses, the chubby visitor, who described himself as the “head of the Chinese business unit in the embassy” and who was traveling with another Chinese, resisted the order to open the boot of his Honda sedan car, which had diplomatic license plates, upon arrival at the gate of the market.

It is the normal practice, in view of the insecurity in the country, that all vehicles are opened up for inspection before they are allowed to proceed.

According to eye witnesses, the diplomat was very boastful, saying he would call the nation’s security chiefs to lock up anyone who threatened him and his fellow Chinese national in the vehicle, but his brittle temper angered the growing mob which then insisted he must comply with the security procedure.

As tempers flared, the mob set out to drag the occupants out of their car, and it took the quick intervention of the Abuja Market Authority Management and Security officials to secure them from being lynched.

In the process, one of them had his shirt torn to pieces. He also claimed the sum of N100,000 was stolen from his car.

The diplomat, who is obviously well connected, bragged to the mob in the presence of a SaharaReporters contributor, and after he made some calls, apparently to top security chiefs, a retinue of security men promptly arrived at the scene. The management of the market was compelled to make available to the diplomat the sum of N100,00 and a new shirt before he stepped out of the car to write a statement, which he did at the police post inside the market.

It is not clear if the diplomat will press further charges, but he seemed to be a bit calmer when he drove out of the market, having demonstrated his connections, several security agencies appearing at the speed of light to rescue him.

One angry witness noted that he enjoyed the full service of the Nigerian state “showing little regard for laws or basic rules and regulations in the market.”

The post See The Chinese Man Who Refused To Obey Normal Security Procedures In A Market In Abuja appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

