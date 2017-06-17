Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See the house where billionaire kidnapper, Evans kept his victims (photo)

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

This is the house where billionaire kidnapper Evans kept his victims in Lagos, the same house Chief Donatus Dunu escaped from the night Evans and his gang had planned to kill him. Located at House 21, Prophet Asaye Close, the bungalow sits at the end of a close facing the entrance to the street. The […]

The post See the house where billionaire kidnapper, Evans kept his victims (photo) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.