Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See the man whose picture was mistakenly published as that of Evans the notorious billionaire kidnapper

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

This man in the picture below is whom the Nigerian police published his pictures as Evans before the arrest of the real notorious billionaire kidnapper, National Helm reports. The man identified as Tochukwu Ambrose Onwuamadike is from Akaboukwu Uruagu Nnewi, a Nigerian businessman based in Angola and bears the same surname as Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwumeme […]

The post See the man whose picture was mistakenly published as that of Evans the notorious billionaire kidnapper appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.