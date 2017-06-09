See the reason a mom gave for NYSC to redeploy her son

A mother, Uwakwe Theresa has written to the National Youths Service Corps to redeploy her son, Chijioke Kingsley Nnamdi, that he suffers from spiritual attack called ‘Ogugu.’ Chijioke was posted to Yobe state for his national service. Theresa’s letter implores the NYSC scheme to redeploy his son back home so he can be attended to by […]

The post See the reason a mom gave for NYSC to redeploy her son appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

