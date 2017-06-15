See The South African Communities That Quitted Nigerians
MyNaijaInfo.com
South African Communities Quit Nigerians. The Union of Nigerians in South Africa, on Wednesday claimed that two communities in the country, have asked Nigerians to leave their territories. President of the union, Ikechukwu Anyene, said the Kuruman community in Northern Cape Province gave Nigerians till Thursday to leave. He also said the Klaafontein community, Extension …
The post See The South African Communities That Quitted Nigerians appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.
This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!