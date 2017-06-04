Pages Navigation Menu

See this girl staring at Richard Mofe-Damijo at the airport, so so ‘bad’ (Photos)

Nigerians are already making memes out of a photo of an unidentified lady who left Twitter users laughing hard after she was pictured staring at Nigerian actor and former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State, Richard Mofe-Damijo ( RMD) in a hilarious manner. The meme is epic!! See photos below:  

