See Uche Jombo’s epic reply to a fan who calls the actress’ dress awful (Photos)

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Uche Jombo has replied a troll who felt the need to correct the actress “choice of dressing” The 37-year-old actress shared a photo of her on a black outfit as seen above. She wrote: ‘If you want to fly, you have to give up the stuff that weighs you …

The post See Uche Jombo’s epic reply to a fan who calls the actress’ dress awful (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

