See What Davido Said About Dammy Krane’s Arrest.

DMW boss, Davido has finally spoken about the recent arrest of Dammy Krane in the United States after a private jet charter company – TapJets reported him to Miami Police for using stolen credit card numbers to book their services. Reacting on snapchat, Davido said “Free Dammy Krane!! God gat U! Dammy Krane joined DMW …

The post See What Davido Said About Dammy Krane’s Arrest. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

