See what Davido says about Dammy Krane’s arrest in the States

DMW boss, Davido has finally spoken about the recent arrest of Dammy Krane in the United States after a private jet charter company – TapJets reported him to Miami Police for using stolen credit card numbers to book their services. Reacting on snapchat, Davido said “Free Dammy Krane!! God gat U! Dammy Krane joined DMW …

