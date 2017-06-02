Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See what fans say about Dammy Krane’s arrest in the USA, as they storm his Instagram page (Photos)

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, popularly called Dammy Krane has been arrested today in Miami, Florida. The singer is facing charges of Grand Theft, Credit Card Fraud, and forgery, according to the information published on the Miami Police Department Website. He is currently at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Miami-Dade with a $22,500 bond and would …

The post See what fans say about Dammy Krane’s arrest in the USA, as they storm his Instagram page (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.