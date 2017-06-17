Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SEE What Happened Between Davido and A Female Fan

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Davido finally gets his own words thrown to him after he sang that ‘banana fall on Us’ in his new song title ‘Fall’ The singer took to his twitter account to state the condition of his mind. ‘I am on fire’, he tweeted. A female twitter user gave a witty response of extinguishing his ‘fire’. …

The post SEE What Happened Between Davido and A Female Fan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.