See What Musa Ahmed Has To Say About His Second Marriage

Super Eagles and Leicester City winger, Ahmed Musa says he has found happiness once again after marrying a second wife. While speaking in an exclusive interview with Complete Sports, Super Eagles‘ vice captain and Leicester City winger, Ahmed Musa revealed that he is now a happy man after his marriage to Juliet Ejue – …

The post See What Musa Ahmed Has To Say About His Second Marriage appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

