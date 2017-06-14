See why Charly Boy calls self ‘Loyal Mugu’, as he celebrates wife’s birthday – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
See why Charly Boy calls self 'Loyal Mugu', as he celebrates wife's birthday
Information Nigeria
Nigeria's Controversial entertainer, Charly Boy took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife's birthday as he shared a picture of himself alongside his wife. He made known that marriage isn't about how compatible couples are but how they deal with …
Forever Love: Charly Boy Writes Emotional Note for His Wife Lady D
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!