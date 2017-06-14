Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See why Charly Boy calls self ‘Loyal Mugu’, as he celebrates wife’s birthday

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Controversial entertainer, Charly Boy took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife’s birthday as he shared a picture of himself alongside his wife. He made known that marriage isn’t about how compatible couples are but how they deal with their incompatibility as he described himself as a ‘loyal mugu’. He wrote: My Wife, …

The post See why Charly Boy calls self ‘Loyal Mugu’, as he celebrates wife’s birthday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.