Sen Andy Uba Vows To Unseat Gov Willie Obiano

…Embarks On Local Government Sensitization Tour

By Ebriku John Friday

The gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming November 2017 governorship election, Senator Andy Uba has vowed to unseat the incumbent governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano in the November 2017 governorship election in the state.

Senator Uba made this vow during his sensitization tour to various local government areas in the state where he addressed huge gathering of party faithful and other inhabitants preparatory to the APC primaries.

The local governments visited are, Anambra West, Anambra East,Oyi and Anaocha local government areas.Other local governments visited are,Idemili North and South local governments and Onitsha North and South.

While addressing the large gathering of party faithful, Senator Uba said he was more qualified than all other APC aspirants to the governorship of Anambra and also has the necessary connections in Abuja to attract democracy dividends to the state.

“Anambra state needs someone like me who has resources and connection to turn things around and bring federal presence,employment and infrastructure to the state”, he argued.

He assured the party Excos of his maximum support and assistance that will enable them carry out their various duties which he has proven by donating 24 vehicles for all the local governments, zonal party chairmen,donation of bags of rice and financial resources to party faithful.

At the Onitsha North local government, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Linda Ikpeazu, called on the indigenes to give maximum support to senator Uba whom she described as a go-getter and generous who used his contact and resources to attract employment to many Anambrarians during the Obasanjo administration.

At Ogidi, Idemili North Local government area and Ojoto Idemili South local government area, Senator Andy promised the huge gathering of party faithful and admirers that his administration will be all inclusive devoid of discrimination and marginalization for the benefit of all.

At Anaocha local government area, one of the numerous admirers of senator Uba, Elder Paschaline Ebube while presenting a gift to him, offered prayers for the victory of the senator.

In his vote of thanks, the zonal leader of the party in Anambra North senatorial zone assured Senator Uba that 85 percent support during the primaries and also expressed confidence in him more than other aspirants.