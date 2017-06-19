Sen. Wamakko frees 34 prison inmates

Sen. Aliyu Wamako (APC –Sokoto North) on Monday secured the release of 34 prison inmates, among them, a teenage girl, following his settlement of fines imposed on them.

Newsmen report that apart from settling the fines imposed on the inmates, who are serving their jail terms in various prisons across the state, Wamako settled debts owed by some of them, which was responsible for their imprisonment.

Nwesmen report that each of them was given N20, 000 transport money to return home. Pressmen report that the gesture was extended to them under the Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko Free Legal Services Foundation.

Wamakko, a former Governor in the state, represented by Mr Bashiru Mu’azu, said the gesture was part of efforts to reduce congestion in the prisons.

” It is also aimed at assisting the freed inmates to celebrate the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr with their families.”

The lawmaker cautioned them against indulging in any act capable of bringing them back to the prison.

” You should be of good behavior, be good ambassadors of your families, as well as strive to be good and productive citizens,” he advised.

The Secretary of the Foundation, Mr Abdulhamid Zubairu, said that the

assistance was in line with the cardinal principles and objectives of helping less privileged inmates languishing in prison custody.

Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association ( NBA) in the state, Mr Lema Wali, represented by his Secretary, Mr Kabir Mohammed, commended

Wamakko for the gesture.

Wali urged other wealthy individuals to emulate the lawmaker, and promising that NBAwould partner with other individuals and organizations in this

direction.

Some of the freed inmates lauded Wamakko for the gesture and promised to steer clear of crimes, to avoid going back to the prison.

