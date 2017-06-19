Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sen. Wamakko frees 34 prison inmates

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Sen. Aliyu Wamako (APC –Sokoto North) on Monday secured the release of 34 prison inmates, among them, a teenage girl, following his settlement of fines imposed on them. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that apart from settling the fines imposed on the inmates, who are serving their jail terms in various prisons across […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.