Senate Criticises Telcos Over Poor Quality Of Service – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Senate Criticises Telcos Over Poor Quality Of Service
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Senate Condemns Increasing Rate Of Dropped-calls The Senate has condemned the increasing rate of dropped-calls and network congestion by GSM network operators in Nigeria. The Upper Chamber made the disapproval on Tuesday following a motion …
Senate urges NCC to sanction telecom service providers over poor services
Senate moves against telecoms over dropped calls
Senate accuses telcos of using drop calls to defraud Nigerians
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!