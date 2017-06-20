Senate begins action on corruption petitions

Senate has expanded the responsibilities of one its committees to include taking petitions from members of the public on allegations of corrupt practices in any government establishment across the country. Senate President, Dr. BukolaSaraki, who stated this in his speech at the 11th Annual Business Law Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association – Section on […]

