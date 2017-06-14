Senate blames CBN for economic woes – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Senate blames CBN for economic woes
Daily Trust
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other financial institutions, Rafiu Ibrahim (APC, Kwara) yesterday blamed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the challenges facing the country's economy. Speaking during a stakeholder's …
Saraki, Senate C'ttee Meet Bank Chiefs on High Interest Rates
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!