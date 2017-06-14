Pages Navigation Menu

Senate calls for free mental health care for Nigerians

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

APPARENTLY recognising the prevailing economic difficulty in the country, the Senate has resolved to ensure a free, accessible and affordable mental health care for the unhappy and depressed Nigerians under various stages of hardship. It also urged the Ministry of Health, both at federal and state levels, to embark on mental health sensitisation and awareness […]

