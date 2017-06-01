Senate condemns alleged rape, killings by herdsmen in Edo

Senate yesterday condemned the recent alleged rape and killing of two women, Mrs. Martina Emoyon and Mrs. Ariu, on a farmland located in Ewu community, Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State, by suspected Fulani herdsmen. This was as the upper legislative chamber urged security agencies to “halt, apprehend and bring to justice these […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

