Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate confirms 15 INEC Commissioners as fate of Prof. Egwu, 11 others hangs – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Senate confirms 15 INEC Commissioners as fate of Prof. Egwu, 11 others hangs
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian Senate has confirmed 15 of the 27 nominated INEC Commissioners forwarded to it by President Muhammadu Buhari a month ago. The Committee Chairman, Senator Suleiman Nazif representing Bauchi North Senatorial district observed that the …
BREAKING: Senate Confirms Appointment Of 15 RECsCHANNELS TELEVISION
Senate confirms 15 REC nominees, 12 still undergoing screeningTheCable
15 RECs confirmed by SenateNational Accord
Nigerian Bulletin –TV360 –Information Nigeria –YNaija
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.