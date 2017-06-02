Senate confirms 15 of 27 REC nominees

Says 12 others still undergoing screening

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, confirmed 15 of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners, whose names were submitted for screening and subsequent confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The confirmation followed the report of the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, led by Senator Suleiman Nazif (APC, Bauchi North).

According to the committee, the other 12 nominees are still undergoing screening.

Those confirmed were Hussaini Haliru Pai from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT; Alhaji Ahmad Makama, Bauchi; and Sadiq Abubakar Musa, Kaduna who were reappointed.

Also confirmed as new RECs were Professor Godswill Obioma, Abia; Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adamawa; James Iorliam Apam, Benue; Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, Ebonyi; Dr. Ilona Joseph Valentine Chuks, Enugu; Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, Plateau; Umar Ibrahim, Taraba; Emeka Ononamadu Joseph, Imo; Obo O. Effanga, Cross River; Professor Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, Anambra; Dr. Briyai O. Frankland, Bayelsa; and Agboke Mutiu Olaleke, Ogun.

In his remarks, Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, urged the new Resident Electoral Commissioners to discharge their assignments with high sense of patriotism to further deepen democratic parties and improve the electoral processes.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had on March 23, 2017, written to the Senate, requesting the screening and subsequent confirmation of twenty- seven Resident Electoral Commissioners.

The Senate had suspended the screening processes for two weeks to protest the President’s inaction on the rejection of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, despite his rejection twice by senators.

In the list list sent by president Buhari to the Senate, eight present Resident Electoral Commissioners were reappointed and they include Hussaini Haliru Pai from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT; Alhaji Ahmad Makama, Bauchi; Barrister Mike Igini, Delta; Sadiq Abubakar Musa, Kaduna; Jibrin Ibrahim Zarewa, Kano; Ambassador Rufus Akeju, Lagos; Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun, Ondo; and Barrister Kasim Gana Geidam, Yobe.

In the list, nineteen were newly appointed, including Professor Godswill Obioma, Abia; Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adamawa; James Iorliam Apam, Benue; Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, Ebonyi; Dr. Ilona Joseph Valentine Chuks, Enugu; Dr. Asmau Sani Maikudi, Katsina; Dr. Mahmuda Isah, Kebbi; Professor Samuel G. Egwu, Kogi; Professor Mustapha Zubairu, Niger; Agboke Mutiu Olaleke, Ogun; AbdulGaniyu Olayinka Raji, Oyo; Professor Riskuwa A. Shehu, Sokoto; Ahmad Bello Mahmud, Zamfara; Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, Plateau; Umar Ibrahim, Taraba; Emeka Ononamadu Joseph, Imo; Obo O. Effanga, Cross River; Professor Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, Anambra and Dr. Briyai O. Frankland, Bayelsa.

