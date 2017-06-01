Senate confirms 15 Resident Electoral Commissioners
The Senate has confirmed the appointment of 15 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) out of the 27 names sent to it by the Presidency. The confirmation followed consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on INEC presented by its acting Chairman, Sen. Suleiman Nazif during Thursday’s plenary.
