Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate confirms 15 Resident Electoral Commissioners

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of 15 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) out of the 27 names sent to it by the Presidency. The confirmation followed consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on INEC presented by its acting Chairman, Sen. Suleiman Nazif during Thursday’s plenary.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.