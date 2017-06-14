Senate decries rising spate of suicides

THE Senate yesterday raised the alarm over the rising spate of suicides and suicide attempts in the country.

It asked the ministries of health at federal and state levels to embark on mental health sensitisation and awareness campaign to tackle the problem.

It also asked the health ministries at federal and state levels to set up free and accessible mental health stations in government owned hospitals and clinics.

The senators urged Nigerians to look out for possible symptoms of unhappiness, depression and to seek professional help, where necessary.

The resolutions, which were unanimously adopted, followed a motion by Senator Oluremi Tinubu on the “Need to ensure affordable and accessible mental health care for Nigerians”.

Senator Shehu Sani, who seconded the motion, lamented that it was obvious that many families could no longer cater for themselves.

Senator Tinubu, in her lead debate, noted that the country was ranked 78th happiest nation in the world and fourth in Africa in the 2015 world happiness report.

The Lagos Central lawmaker added that the report published in March 2017 rated Nigeria as 95thhappiest nation from 155 countries.

She expressed concern that suicide and its attendant causes, namely: depression, social and economic problems, low self-esteem, traumatic experiences, physical and emotional abuse, substance abuse and bullying are not alien to Nigerians.

She noted that societal ills, economic difficulty and crime rate, which are prevalent in Nigeria are sufficient to send anyone over the edge.

Senator Tinubu expressed sadness that in spite of the dominant presence of suicide catalysts, Nigerian’s mental health support system is barely existent.

She said access to mental health specialists was expensive and almost nearly out of reach of the poor and middle class.

The effect, she said, is that “where pressure becomes overbearing for these persons, they attack people around them or attempt to take their own lives”.

She said the Senate should be concerned that “the incidences of these suicides are made worse by lack of attention, and the belief that depression and other personality and mental disorders are the white man’s sickness and thus does not affect Nigerians”.

Senator Tinubu said it was sad to remember the case of Ariyo Taiwo, who posted on Facebook, indicating that he had a few hours left to live.

“Instead of his post being seen as a plea for help, comments in response mocked and encouraged him. He was said to have taken his life a few hour later,” she said.

The lawmaker reminded his colleagues that the wellbeing of citizens is the primary duty of government.

She reiterated the fact that accessibility of mental health care will also ensure that the teeming number of psychological and psychiatry graduates across the country can put their knowledge to use and be gainfully employed.

Sani (Kaduna Central) said there was a connection between the turbulent polity and the mental state of Nigerians and connection between economic inequality and health of Nigerians.

He said the thinking of the people was that if their situation could not be addressed, “the alternative will be to take the law into their hands”.

Senator Jibrin Barau (Kano North) said the economic hardship the country found itself is biting harder.

Barau added that government must perform its functions of providing for the people’s welfare.

Senator Emmanuel Paulker, on his part, said the bitterness in the country was very high.

Paulker said government at all levels, the private sector and individuals should address people’s problems.

Attempt for the issue to be addressed at a public hearing was defeated.

