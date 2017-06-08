Senate moves against CBN over alleged financial recklessness – Vanguard
Senate moves against CBN over alleged financial recklessness
ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, moved to check alleged financial recklessness on the part of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on intervention fund spending every year. It also accused the apex bank of contravening relevant provisions of the constitution …
CBN spent N1.23tr intervention fund illegally, says Senate
