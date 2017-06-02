Senate panel wants fuel price increased to N150

The Senate Committee on Works has recommended an increase in the pump price of petrol from N145 to N150 for the implementation of the proposed National Roads Fund (NRF). The recommendation came a year after President Muhammadu Buhari raised the pump price of fuel from N87 to N145 per litre. The increase was part of […]

The post Senate panel wants fuel price increased to N150 appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

