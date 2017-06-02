Pages Navigation Menu

Senate panel wants fuel price increased to N150

The Senate Committee on Works has recommended an increase in the pump price of petrol from N145 to N150 for the implementation of the proposed National Roads Fund (NRF). The recommendation came a year after President Muhammadu Buhari raised the pump price of fuel from N87 to N145 per litre. The increase was part of […]

