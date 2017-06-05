Senate pledges commitment to fight against poverty

The Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has pledged commitment to tackling poverty and other goals under the programme. The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Atai Aidoko, made the pledge in an interactive meeting with the United Nations Representatives on Monday in Abuja.

