Nigeria: Senate to Investigate Ogoni Clean Up Exercise – AllAfrica.com

Nigeria: Senate to Investigate Ogoni Clean Up Exercise
Abuja — The Senate has directed its Committee on Environment to investigate activities surrounding the implementation of the Ogoni clean up exercise which was launched by the federal government in June 2016 with an initial cost of $1 billion.
