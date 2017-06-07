Nigeria: Senate to Investigate Ogoni Clean Up Exercise – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Senate to Investigate Ogoni Clean Up Exercise
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — The Senate has directed its Committee on Environment to investigate activities surrounding the implementation of the Ogoni clean up exercise which was launched by the federal government in June 2016 with an initial cost of $1 billion.
