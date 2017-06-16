Senate probes protracted blackout – Vanguard
ABUJA — THE Senate has begun a probe into the protracted blackout in the country, especially in the North. It also mandated its Committees on Power, Steel Development & Metallurgy and Gas to urgently investigate what it described as an anomaly and …
