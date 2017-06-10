Pages Navigation Menu

Senate promises holistic reform for Nigerians

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Politics

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has reaffirmed Senate’s commitment to delivering a holistic legislative reform in the country. He said at a special session to mark the second anniversary of the 8th Senate on Friday in Abuja that the activities of the upper chamber had been rough, the lawmakers had remained undaunted. […]

