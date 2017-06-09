Senate reads riot act to milk producers

SENATE President, Bukola Saraki, has decried the failure of dairy companies in the country to produce milk locally for their operations, warning that the situation where they resort to importation is no longer acceptable. Saraki gave the warning last Wednesday when a delegation from Friesland Campina Group, manufacturers of WAMCO Peak Milk, paid him a […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

