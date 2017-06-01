Senate scraps Customs Board, assumes power to confirm Comptroller-General

Nigerian Senate on Wednesday passed the Repeal and Re-enactment Bill, 2017 of the Nigeria Customs Service Management Act, ensuring that the appointment of the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, would now be subject to its confirmation, with one renewable tenure. The Senate also scrapped the Customs Governing Board, and replaced it with a service […]

