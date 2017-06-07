Pages Navigation Menu

Senate seeks inclusion of environmental studies in schools’ curriculum

Posted on Jun 7, 2017

SENATE, yesterday, urged the federal and state ministries of education to include environmental studies in the curriculum; even as it urged the ministry of environment to create awareness and sensitise Nigerians on environmental issues with a view to safeguarding their health and wellbeing. It noted that the school curriculum fails to teach children at a […]

