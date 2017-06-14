Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate sends message to agitators, says Nigeria remains indivisible

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Senate Tuesday, unanimously agreed that Nigeria’s bond of unity occasioned by the 1914 amalgamation remains indivisible and indissoluble, saying no regional or ethnic forces will prevail for now. In a motion sponsored by the entire Senators on, “The need for national unity and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria,” Senate was very clear that there were […]

Senate sends message to agitators, says Nigeria remains indivisible

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.