Senate steps down controversial bill proposing N5 fuel levy

The Senate has stepped down consideration of the report on the National Roads Fund Establishment Bill, asking the Committee on Works to make “further consultations” on it. The panel had specifically recommended multiple taxes, including a N5 levy on every litre of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) and Automobile General Oil (diesel) imported or refined in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

