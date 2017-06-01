Senate to impose taxes on Nigerian road users – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Senate to impose taxes on Nigerian road users
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian Senate is proposing to tax road users in the country through a bill establishing National Roads Fund. READ ALSO: Buhari's minister under fire for saying Nigeria cannot be restructured now. The Daily Post on Thursday June 1, citing an …
Senate plans heavy tax on Nigerians as it establishes National Roads Funds
Senate recommends fuel levy, toll gates, others
Breaking: Senate wants Nigerians to pay N5 more for every litre of petrol, diesel
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!