Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate to impose taxes on Nigerian road users – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Senate to impose taxes on Nigerian road users
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian Senate is proposing to tax road users in the country through a bill establishing National Roads Fund. READ ALSO: Buhari's minister under fire for saying Nigeria cannot be restructured now. The Daily Post on Thursday June 1, citing an …
Senate plans heavy tax on Nigerians as it establishes National Roads FundsDaily Post Nigeria
Senate recommends fuel levy, toll gates, othersBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Breaking: Senate wants Nigerians to pay N5 more for every litre of petrol, dieselThe Eagle Online

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.