Senate to meet CBN over high interest rate

Senate President Bukola Saraki has promised that the Senate will look into the high interest rate charged by banks in the country. “It is likely that we will debate it this week,” Saraki said during an interactive session with journalists on Sunday in Ilorin. According to him, the high interest rate is not good for the economy as the nation eases out of recession and targets growth.

