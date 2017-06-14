Senate urges FG, states to set up free mental health stations in govt-owned hospitals

By Onozure Dania

ABUJA—THE Senate has asked the Ministry of Health at all levels to set up free and accessible mental health stations in all government-owned hospitals and clinics across the country.

The Upper Chamber also urged the Federal and State Ministries of Health to embark on mental health sensitisation and awareness campaign, even as it called on the citizenry to lookout for possible symptoms of unhappiness, depression, among others, and seek professional help where necessary.

Senators also attributed the increasing rate of suicide in the country to the present economic recession.

The resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Oluremi Tinubu, APC-Lagos Central, titled, “Need to Ensure Affordable Mental Health Care for Nigerians.”

In her presentation, Senator Tinubu said: “The Senate is worried about the rising spate of suicide and suicide attempts in Nigeria; “Nigeria was ranked 78th happiest nation in the world and 4th in Africa in the 2015 world happiness report;

“The report published in March 2017 rates Nigeria as 95th happiest nation out of 155 countries. The Senate is concerned that suicide and its attendant causes, namely depression, social and economic problems, low self-esteem, traumatic experiences, physical and emotional abuse, substance abuse, bullying etc. are not alien to Nigerians.”

The post Senate urges FG, states to set up free mental health stations in govt-owned hospitals appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

