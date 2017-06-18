Pages Navigation Menu

Senate vows to end discrimination against albinos

By Henry Umoru
SENATE President Bukola Saraki says the Senate will end all forms of discrimination against people with albinism, just as he promised to  provide equal opportunities for  albinos to enable them contribute their quota to national development.

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (middle) with members of the Albino Foundation when the group visited him in Abuja.

Speaking in Abuja when  members of the Board of the Albino Foundation paid him a courtesy visit, Saraki said: “I want to assure you that our meeting today is to send the message that we are with you. We will make sure that we defend you. We will make sure that we give you the opportunity necessary for you to be able to achieve your potentials.

“I want to assure you as you said, we will be waiting for the Bill to come from the House of Representatives, and we will definitely give it all the necessary attention to ensure its prompt passage”.

 

