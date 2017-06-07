Senate wants N120 billion abandoned Bonny road project in Rivers completed

Nigeria Senate Tuesday asked the federal government to deal with hindrances and complete the 37km Bodo/Bonny road project in Gokana local government area of Rivers state. The motion which was sponsored by Senators George Thompson Sekibo and Osinakachukwu Ideozu , representing Rivers East and West respectively, explained that the said project which was awarded in […]

