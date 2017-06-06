Pages Navigation Menu

Senator Dino Melaye Caught On Audio Tape Telling Muhammed Audu How He Framed Suspects To Kill Him

Senator Dino Melaye is in for something serious with online publication, Sahara Reporters owned and headed by Omoyele Sowore.

SR released an audio tape of a phone call purportedly of Senator Dino Melaye revealing how he plotted with some cabals of the Nigerian Police to frame some suspects in his assassination attempt to Muhammed Audu, the son of late former Kogi state Governor, Abubakar Audu.

