Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senator Dino Melaye reacts, as voters from his constituency begin signing register to recall him from Senate

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Controversial Nigerian Senator Dino Melaye, has reacted to report of voters from Kogi West Senatorial District begin signing the register to recall him from the National Assembly. Dino Melaye, who accused the State Governor, Yahaya Bello of being behind the drama, wrote; “Yahaya Bello: on recall of Dino Melaye,he is shooting the Moon and boxing […]

The post Senator Dino Melaye reacts, as voters from his constituency begin signing register to recall him from Senate appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.