Senator Dino Melaye’s Protest Turns Bloody, 5 Reportedly Killed

A total of five persons have reportedly lost their lives in Kogi state after a protest organised by Senator Dino Melaye against the state government went awry. Reports indicate that no fewer than five persons were hit with bullet at the gate of Kogi State polytechnic, Lokoja where the protest is being held. The protest…

The post Senator Dino Melaye’s Protest Turns Bloody, 5 Reportedly Killed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

