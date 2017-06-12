Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senator Dino Melaye’s Protest Turns Bloody, 5 Reportedly Killed

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A total of five persons have reportedly lost their lives in Kogi state after a protest organised by Senator Dino Melaye against the state government went awry. Reports indicate that no fewer than five persons were hit with bullet at the gate of Kogi State polytechnic, Lokoja where the protest is being held. The protest…

The post Senator Dino Melaye’s Protest Turns Bloody, 5 Reportedly Killed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.